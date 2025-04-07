California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,226 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $152.56 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

