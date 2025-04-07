California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 42,694 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,694 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Mattel worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after purchasing an additional 355,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

