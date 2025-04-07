California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 71,419 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,419 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Starwood Property Trust worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,375,000 after buying an additional 377,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 399,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

