California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Freshpet worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,241 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRPT opened at $79.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

