Candriam S.C.A. Has $444 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,023,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,039 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,610,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

