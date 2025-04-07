Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,620 ($59.55) and last traded at GBX 4,660 ($60.07), with a volume of 5755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,767.63 ($61.45).
Capital Gearing Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £869.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,825.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,788.31.
About Capital Gearing
Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.
