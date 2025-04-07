Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,620 ($59.55) and last traded at GBX 4,660 ($60.07), with a volume of 5755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,767.63 ($61.45).

Capital Gearing Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £869.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,825.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,788.31.

Get Capital Gearing alerts:

About Capital Gearing

(Get Free Report)

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.