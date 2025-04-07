CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 169,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $50,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,873,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.52 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,342.06. The trade was a 38.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $53,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.