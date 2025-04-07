Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Central Garden & Pet worth $197,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

