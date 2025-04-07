Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ceragon Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.