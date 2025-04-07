Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
