Charles Pellerin Buys 186,400 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 186,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$671,040.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Pellerin bought 530,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,909,440.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Charles Pellerin acquired 336,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,360.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin bought 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,066.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin bought 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

TSE:CFW opened at C$3.52 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.45 and a one year high of C$4.85. The stock has a market cap of C$301.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

