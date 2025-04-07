Chris Dail Sells 16,227 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Chris Dail sold 16,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$248,958.04.
Perpetua Resources Price Performance
Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at C$13.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.77. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of C$658.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
