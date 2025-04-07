CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 548 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in PriceSmart by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $85.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $50,183.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,903.36. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $96,552.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,503.64. This represents a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.