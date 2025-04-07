CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 787 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.