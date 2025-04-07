CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 436,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 176,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $112.17 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.58.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

