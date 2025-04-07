CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $123.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

