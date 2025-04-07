CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 164.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1964 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

