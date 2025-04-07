CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 134,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $59.11 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

