CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $31,442,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 103.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,325,000 after acquiring an additional 264,230 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of WPC opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

