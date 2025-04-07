CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.15.

ATO opened at $147.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

