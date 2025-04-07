CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $253,000 Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 716.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

