CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $170,000 in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.64. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

