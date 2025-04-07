CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,656,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Fortis by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 759,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after buying an additional 319,884 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $12,238,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $13,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4324 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.