CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,210 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,258,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $13.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

