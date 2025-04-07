CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,636 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,924,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,804,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 485,302 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 342,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $36.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

