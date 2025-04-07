CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $4,113,503.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,251.34. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,134 shares of company stock worth $131,646,496 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

