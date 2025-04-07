CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,571,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $17,903,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 309.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WD-40 by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $6,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $245.09 on Monday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $211.03 and a 12-month high of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day moving average of $251.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

