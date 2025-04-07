CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 376 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

