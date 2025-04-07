CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 404 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Consumer Edge reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

