CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 504 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $24.25 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

