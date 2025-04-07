CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 606 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Hess by 22.7% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $133.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

