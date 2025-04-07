Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – April 4th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that provide cloud-based data storage and related services such as data backup, management, and file sharing. These companies typically leverage scalable and secure cloud infrastructures to meet the growing demand for digital storage solutions, offering investors exposure to the expanding market of cloud computing services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 748,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT traded down $11.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,399. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.86.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 179,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,757. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $71.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

