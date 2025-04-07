Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $83.93 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

