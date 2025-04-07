Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

In other news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

