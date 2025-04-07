Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $35,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,185,000 after buying an additional 495,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,055,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,178,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,052,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMC opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

