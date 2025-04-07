Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTNM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTNM stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $150.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

