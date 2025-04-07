Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 264,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

