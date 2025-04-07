Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 425.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,508 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of Credo Technology Group worth $25,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 2.30. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at $395,224,837.92. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $10,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,725 shares in the company, valued at $70,053,170.25. This represents a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,665 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,192. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

