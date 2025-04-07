Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
