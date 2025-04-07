Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 31st.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

