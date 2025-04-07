Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, MoneyLion, Cellebrite DI, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in various aspects of the digital currency ecosystem, such as cryptocurrency mining, trading platforms, blockchain development, or financial services that utilize digital assets. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies without directly owning digital currencies, combining the inherent volatility of crypto markets with the regulatory and economic factors affecting traditional equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $34.53. 46,175,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,430,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 4,008,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,908. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.28. 117,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.23 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 512,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,610. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 3,659,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,495. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $227.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

