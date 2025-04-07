denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $725,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,092,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,910,460,000 after purchasing an additional 348,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,282,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,389,000 after purchasing an additional 477,198 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 203,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.38 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

