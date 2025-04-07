Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $30,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after buying an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,747,000 after acquiring an additional 206,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,694,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 554,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $154,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Devon Energy Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

