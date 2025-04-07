Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,908 ($24.59) and last traded at GBX 1,952.65 ($25.17), with a volume of 113586484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,012 ($25.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($29.65) to GBX 2,920 ($37.64) in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.22) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,876.67 ($37.08).

Get Diageo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DGE

Diageo Trading Down 3.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,162.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 65,676 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($27.91), for a total transaction of £1,421,885.40 ($1,832,798.92). Insiders have acquired 19 shares of company stock valued at $43,455 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.