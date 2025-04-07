Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 655.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 258,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

