Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 803.58 ($10.36) and last traded at GBX 821 ($10.58), with a volume of 275792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 917.50 ($11.83).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £536.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Insider Activity at Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.66) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,564.32). Also, insider David Edward Johnson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,434.65). 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.