Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Citigroup, Chevron, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders, typically in the form of cash payments. These stocks are popular among investors seeking a steady income stream in addition to the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.36. 227,349,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,107,608. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $8.26 on Friday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,827,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,763,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,682,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041,940. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,360,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,014. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 339,604,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,220,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,594,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,002. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. The company has a market cap of $368.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,498,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,688. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24. The company has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

