Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,398 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.94. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,037.50. This trade represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

