Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 845.10 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 852.50 ($10.99), with a volume of 8161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878.50 ($11.32).

DNLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.37) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 955.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,060.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

