East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 632,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,383,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,269,000 after acquiring an additional 447,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,138,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 242,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $127.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

