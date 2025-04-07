Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 556,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,839,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 66,071 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 557.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

