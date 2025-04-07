Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,770 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.82% of Eastern Bankshares worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,681 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,111,000 after buying an additional 90,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

